* USD/INR breaches good resistance at 54.92, the low hit on June 7. Last at 54.97/98. * The breach, if sustained, would open up a move higher to 55.37, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the record high of 57.32 on June 22 to the low of 54.18 on Wednesday. * Longer-term, 54.00 to provide very good support, as it marks the 38.2 percent retracement of the USD/INR rise from the 2012 low of 48.6 on Feb. 6 to the record high of 57.32 last month. Long-term resistance for USD/INR at 55.37-45. * USD/INR more likely to trade in 54.20-55.40 range, consolidating after the recent surge to record highs last month. (krishna.kumar@thomsonreuters.com)