* India 1-year OIS is down 2 basis points at 7.77 percent, while the 5-year rate trading 1 bp lower at 7.20 percent. * Traders say the sharp drop in repo borrowing to a nine-month low of 146.60 billion rupees shows improved liquidity situation. * Continued market talk of government considering lowering bond withholding taxes for foreign institutional investors also helping receiving, says dealers. * OIS curve seen range-bound until the RBI policy meeting on July 31 or pending further developments in any potential reduction in bond withholding taxes. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)