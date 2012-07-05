* Indian cash rates trading at 8.05/8.10 percent, in line with the repo rate of 8.00 percent, as demand for funds wane after most banks have already raised enough to meet their the reserve needs for the current two-week reporting cycle. * Cash rates ended at 7.00/7.10 percent on Wednesday, its lowest since June 29. Traders say the sharp fall was due to a few late trades, with the weighted average rate still at around 8.20 percent. * Banks' repo borrowings from the central bank dropped sharply to 146.60 billion rupees from 483.65 billion rupees on Wednesday. * Traders said the lower repo borrowings come as lenders increasingly tap the export credit refinance limit for banks, which the RBI raised to 50 percent from 15 percent last month. * RBI data showed its standing refinance facility tapped by banks fell to 186.78 billion rupees from 217.17 billion rupees on Wednesday, but still much higher than 87.41 billion rupees on Friday. * "The export credit refinance which kicked in on June 30 has led to the cash deficit shrinking by around 150-250 billion on a daily basis, but the actual deficit is still around 500 billion rupees," the chief fixed income trader at a foreign bank said. * "Today's sharply lower borrowing at the repo is due to over-covering by banks in previous sessions," he added. * Some traders said certain government subsidies were also released into the financial system, further aiding the cash situation. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 108.56 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.04 percent. Volumes in the CBLO market were at 460.87 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.95 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)