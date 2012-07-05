July 5 * Credit Suisse says the RBI rates could cut interest rates by another 125 bps by the end of fiscal year in March 2013, after already cutting the repo rate by 50 bps in April. * India's 10-year bond yields could fall to 7.5 percent next year as a result, while the rupee could strengthen to low 50s against the dollar, helped by a narrowing of the current account deficit and improved foreign flows, Credit Suisse adds. * The view on interest rates is in stark contrast to consensus for limited easing in the rest of fiscal 2012/13. * The investment bank expects RBI to start cutting rates in October, later than its previous forecast of rate cuts in July, but says it expects more aggressive rate cuts to follow. * Credit Suisse says inflation should eventually ease, with the wholesale price inflation dropping to below 6 percent by end-March 2013, partly on a "likely" fall in rupee-denominated commodity prices for metals, crude oil and palm oil. (Madhura.Karnik@thomsonreuters.com/Madhura.Karnik.thomsonreuter .com@reuters.net)