* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises up 1 basis point to 8.17 percent, while the most-traded for the session 9.15 percent 2024 bond also 1 bp higher at 8.39 percent. * Dealers cite some selling after a finance ministry official says the government has no plan to reduce withholding taxes for foreign investors on government bonds as demand for these bonds are strong. * However, traders say impact on bonds measured given markets expect deliberations to continue, and add bonds likely to remain range-bound ahead of 150 billion rupee debt sale on Friday. * Markets were also disappointed after Wednesday's auction of debt limits for foreign institutional investors attracted tepid demand, with analysts citing the lock-in periods as a main reason. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)