* India's benchmark BSE index rises 0.41 percent, while the 50-share NSE index gains 0.4 percent. * Reliance Industries advances 0.8 percent, to become one of the leading gainers, supported by hopes for better refining margin in second half of 2012 and after a recent under-performance in the stock. * Continued hopes for more policy reforms from the government, including a potential approval of foreign direct investment in the country's supermarkets is also seen fanning hopes on reforms. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)