BRIEF-Sichuan Languang Development's units acquire sites totalling 16 bln yuan
* Says units acquire sites for a combined 16 billion yuan ($2.35 billion)
July 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA
Issue Amount 140 million euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2014
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 95bp
Payment Date June 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 340 million euro
When fungible
ISIN XS0794784826
Data supplied by International Insider.
