Jul 05Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 06
Total Vessles 14
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV KOHINOOR JMB CP COKE 24/06 24/06 05/07 nil 25,000 nil n.a.
2) MV MAHA AVANTI JMB MOP 02/07 02/07 07/07 nil 16,800 nil n.a.
3) MV FREE KNIGHT PUYVAST GB 03/07 03/07 09/07 22,500 nil nil n.a.
4) MV VISHVA BANDHAN KPVS UREA 04/07 04/07 09/07 nil 38,807 nil n.a.
5) MT AS OCTAVIA ATLANTIC SUL ACID 04/07 04/07 06/07 nil 8,990 nil n.a.
6) MV YIANNIS ESDI COAL 05/07 05/07 09/07 nil 69,550 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT SUNNY DREAM DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 1,000 nil ----- 05/07
2) MV HONOR PUYVAST GB 10,500 nil nil ----- 05/07
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT FENG HAI SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 4,500 nil 06/07
2) MV SURPLUS SAI SHIPPING WOOD PULP nil 6,355 nil 08/07
3) MV TIMARU ORISSA GB 13,000 nil nil 08/07
4) MV GUO TOU INTEROCEAN DAP nil 54,650 nil 09/07
5) MV SPAR RIGEL ESDI COAL nil 55,870 nil 09/07
6) MT TILOS WILHELMSEN AMMONIA nil 8,500 nil 10/07
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL