* USD/INR likely to rise tracking euro weakness, negative stock cues in Asia; pair last closed at 54.94/95. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.22 vs NY close of 55.59-63. * Euro struggled at five-week lows on the greenback and life-time troughs against commodity currencies like the Australian dollar on Friday as markets were underwhelmed by the European Central Bank's latest attempt to bolster the region's economy. * Asian shares turn negative with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index down 0.5 percent; Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.1 percent. * Bearish bets on the rupee fell sharply due to mounting hopes of reforms since Prime Minister Manmohan Singh took over running the finance ministry, as per a Reuters poll. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)