By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, July 6 Two seats on the Bank of Japan's
board will probably remain vacant at next week's policy-setting
meeting, after the government said on Friday it likely will not
be able to complete the appointment of new members in time.
Parliament last month approved the nominations of two
prominent economists for the nine-member board, which would
bring it to full strength for the first time since early April.
But the appointments must be finalised by the government to
take effect, and that is being delayed because the two
designated members need more time before leaving their current
jobs, the government's top spokesman said.
"We're thinking of proceeding on this swiftly, taking into
account their personal situation. But the current feeling is
that it's probably difficult to complete it in time for next
week's meeting," Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura told a
news conference on Friday.
He gave no timeframe on when the appointment will be
completed.
The BOJ next holds its policy meeting on July 11-12 and is
widely expected to keep monetary settings steady, convinced that
robust private consumption and spending for rebuilding from last
year's earthquake will help the economy resume a recovery.
Some analysts have said the new members may tip the balance
of the board more in favour of aggressive monetary easing since
as economists, they have been advocates of further monetary
stimulus.
Among the two members set to join the board, Takehiro Sato,
chief economist at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities has frequently
criticized the BOJ for not doing enough to beat deflation.
The other new member, Takahide Kiuchi, chief economist at
Nomura Securities, has taken a more neutral approach on monetary
policy.
