* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.1
percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
fell 0.5 percent.
* Asian shares paused on Friday, pressured by falls overnight in
global shares as sentiment remained cautious despite new
stimulus steps taken by three major central banks, with focus
now pinned to the U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
* Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers
of stocks worth 4.3 billion rupees on Thursday, when the
benchmark BSE index rose 0.4 percent, to its highest
close since April 3, led by gains in ITC.
* Traders eyeing news flow on tax treaties as Mauritius Foreign
Minister Arvin Boolell meets Indian trade minister Anand Sharma.
* Traders are hoping that markets would take cognizance of
Indian Prime Minister's comments on taxation to the Hindustan
Times newspaper. The prime minister said "We want the world to
know that India treats everyone fairly and reasonably and there
will be no arbitrariness in tax matters."
* US jobs data scheduled later in the day will be in focus to
determine the global risk environment.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)