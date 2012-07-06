* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.1 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.5 percent. * Asian shares paused on Friday, pressured by falls overnight in global shares as sentiment remained cautious despite new stimulus steps taken by three major central banks, with focus now pinned to the U.S. jobs data due later in the day. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 4.3 billion rupees on Thursday, when the benchmark BSE index rose 0.4 percent, to its highest close since April 3, led by gains in ITC. * Traders eyeing news flow on tax treaties as Mauritius Foreign Minister Arvin Boolell meets Indian trade minister Anand Sharma. * Traders are hoping that markets would take cognizance of Indian Prime Minister's comments on taxation to the Hindustan Times newspaper. The prime minister said "We want the world to know that India treats everyone fairly and reasonably and there will be no arbitrariness in tax matters." * US jobs data scheduled later in the day will be in focus to determine the global risk environment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)