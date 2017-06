* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis points to 8.16 percent, while the most-traded for the session 9.15 percent 2024 bond falls 1 bp to 8.38 percent. * Monetary easing by three global central banks on Thursday, though seemingly uncoordinated, leads to some hopes that RBI may also have a softer stance when it reviews policy on July 31. * Trader, however, adds yields could rise as India will sell 150 billion rupees of debt, including an introduction of a new 14-year paper, later in the day. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)