* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.6 percent, while
the NSE index declines 0.6 percent, led by software
service exporters after monetary easing in China, the euro zone
and Britain signal alarm about the global economy.
* Global investors now gear up for the U.S. monthly employment
data later in the day, with consensus forecasts for an increase
in 90,000 jobs.
* Some caution also sets in as Infosys kicks off the
Indian corporate earnings reporting season on July 12.
* Infosys falls 1.3 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services
loses 0.8 percent.
