* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.6 percent, while the NSE index declines 0.6 percent, led by software service exporters after monetary easing in China, the euro zone and Britain signal alarm about the global economy. * Global investors now gear up for the U.S. monthly employment data later in the day, with consensus forecasts for an increase in 90,000 jobs. * Some caution also sets in as Infosys kicks off the Indian corporate earnings reporting season on July 12. * Infosys falls 1.3 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services loses 0.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)