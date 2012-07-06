* Goldman Sachs downgrades Indian energy and environment solutions provider Thermax to "sell" from "neutral", with a 12-month price target of 410 rupees. * Goldman says Thermax's 20 percent gain over the past one month is "unjustified," given "new order inflows and profitability on its current order book remains quite challenging." * Goldman also says lack of inflows in the energy business, a potential increase in capex, and reduced pricing power in its environmental business also pose key risks. * Thermax shares last down 3.4 percent at 481.10 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)