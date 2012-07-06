* Goldman Sachs downgrades Indian energy and environment
solutions provider Thermax to "sell" from "neutral",
with a 12-month price target of 410 rupees.
* Goldman says Thermax's 20 percent gain over the past one month
is "unjustified," given "new order inflows and profitability on
its current order book remains quite challenging."
* Goldman also says lack of inflows in the energy business, a
potential increase in capex, and reduced pricing power in its
environmental business also pose key risks.
* Thermax shares last down 3.4 percent at 481.10 rupees.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)