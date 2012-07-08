(Repeats for more subscribers with no changes to text)
By Tim Kelly and Reiji Murai
TOKYO, July 9 In today's world of fast gadgets
and fickle consumers, managers at Panasonic Corp (6752.T), the
sprawling, and struggling, Japanese electronics manufacturer,
still refer to a 250-year business plan their founder wrote
between the two world wars.
The 10-generation roadmap exhorted staff to end poverty and
make consumer goods as abundant and cheap as tap water - but
probably didn't envisage selling millions of TV sets at a loss.
Under a new president, 55-year-old Kazuhiro Tsuga, Panasonic
is shaping up for a post-TV future, say company executives and
industry analysts.
Inheriting combined losses of more than $15 billion in the
past four years and a market value slump of more than 80 percent
to below $20 billion, Tsuga has promised to revive Panasonic's
fortunes as Japan's consumer electronics industry slips further
behind nimbler rivals in South Korea and Taiwan.
Tsuga is expected to reveal more detail of his strategy as
early as Monday.
This will involve painful job cuts in a bloated workforce of
330,000, shifting more production overseas and focusing more on
white goods such as fridges and washing machines and solar
panels and other energy-saving appliances.
In a series of interviews, Tsuga's deputies told Reuters
they have been preparing restructuring plans that are now ready
to launch to support his reform mission.
Tsuga was not always an obvious choice to lead Panasonic's
revolution. He spent 25 years in research and development before
being plucked in April 2008 to lead the automotive devices
business - making navigation systems, headlights and console
electronics - just as the financial crisis began to bite and
clients took flight.
Tsuga embarked on a charm tour of auto executives in Europe
and the United States, laid off workers and shuttered production
including a plant in Atlanta, Georgia. Within months he turned
his unit's $100 million annual loss into a $250 million profit,
before moving to consumer electronics where he closed a
plasma TV plant and axed 1,000 jobs.
It was the kind of tough love that produced results, and has
catapulted Tsuga to the top job - at a time when some brutal
restructuring is needed.
Ahead of taking up his new post, Tsuga toured the factories
and offices of a company that even by corporate Japan's
conservative standards is bound by tradition - from a collective
early morning calisthenics work-out to singing the company
anthem and working in offices where a picture of founder
Konosuke Matsushita is never far away.
Tsuga, himself, relishes the challenge.
"When I moved to audiovisuals, I was in charge of a business
with several times the revenue of auto devices. As president, I
head a company with several times that again," he told reporters
last month. He later told analysts he would not shy from
"wielding a knife" and would pare costs where needed even after
the loss of 36,000 jobs in the previous year. He has already
said he will streamline the company's headquarters, with deep
cuts expected in the 7,000 headcount there. [ID:nL4E8GT0DR]
Analysts said Tsuga had made a "positive impression" as he
set out to review Panasonic's product and sales strategies and
regain profitability. "We will be waiting to see how far he can
push reform across the whole company," said Nomura Holdings
analyst Shiro Mikoshiba.
Those reforms will see Panasonic shift its focus from the
world's living rooms to its kitchens, and, in other areas, step
back from the consumer and deal more with industry.
NO TV EXIT
Panasonic's consumer electronics chief Mamoru Yoshida knows
he has to staunch the crippling losses that have seen the Viera
brand trampled by Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and LG
Electronics (066570.KS) - but the company won't pull the plug on
its TV business.
Two years ago, the business, which employs 33,000 workers,
sold 20 million TVs. This year, it expects to shift 15.5
million.
"When I became head of TV in April last year, one out of
every three sets sold at a loss. We won't sell loss-making sets
anymore," Yoshida told Reuters at Panasonic's headquarters in
Osaka, historically Japan's commercial centre and second city.
In the fiercely competitive TV market, Panasonic will target
shoppers in emerging economies who are less able to afford
premium sets. "Thirty-two inch and smaller represent 80 percent
of all TVs," noted Yoshida.
As output shrinks, there will be cuts among fixed-term
contract staff who make up the bulk of the overseas workforce,
though existing full-time staff will be spared for now, he said.
At the appliances business - Panasonic's most profitable and
on course this financial year to overtake consumer electronics
by revenue - chief Kazunori Takami aims to raise overseas
revenue by a fifth this year, selling more fridges, washing
machines and appliances to the emerging middle classes in
developing economies.
"India is still growing and growth in Indonesia and Myanmar
is also fast," Takami said at his office in an air conditioner
plant in Kusatsu, in western Japan.
In a sign of the shift to white goods - where it competes
with Whirlpool (WHR.N), Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) and LG Electronics
- Panasonic for the first time plans to display its washing
machines and fridges alongside its TVs at the IFA 2012 consumer
electronics trade show in Berlin in September.
Though Panasonic's most profitable business, employing
41,000 people, it will not be immune to Tsuga's cost cutting.
Takami plans to merge some of the 59 plants and offices it
operates around the world, nine of them in Japan, to save money,
he revealed.
"If smaller sites are inefficient we will want to close them
and amalgamate their function at one location," he said. "I'm
still not sure what Tsuga has in mind. When I see him at
meetings my impression is that his ideas are evolving week by
week."
Takami conceded Panasonic's 330,000 workers "seem a lot."
ENERGY BOOST
Masato Ito, who heads Panasonic's energy unit, which was
bulked up by the 2010 acquisition of Sanyo, is also looking
overseas for growth.
Hobbled by a strong yen JPY= that favours Korean and
Chinese rivals, Ito predicts most of his production will be
outside Japan within three years. By then, its production of
lithium car batteries in China will likely top 60 percent of the
company's total, around double today's level, and output at a
new solar panel plant in Malaysia will be on a par with Japan.
This could mean job losses among the energy division's 9,000
workers in Japan, Ito said at the Osaka plant built by
Matsushita in 1933.
The head of Panasonic's Eco Solutions business, Shusaku
Nagae, whose 45,000 workers produce air conditioners, lights and
a range of household fixtures, is also preparing for a jobs
squeeze. "Our focus now is growth, and as we concentrate on that
we will find businesses we don't need, and that could mean
restructuring and layoffs," he told Reuters during a trip to
Tokyo from his Osaka base. As Panasonic's second-in-command,
Nagae's support for Tsuga's reforms is crucial.
Nagae is looking to raise overseas sales to a fifth of his
division's total by 2015 - partly through acquiring sales
networks in the United States and Europe. [ID:nT9E8H7036]
The group's electronic devices business, too, expects to
bear its share of cost-cutting among its 100,000 workforce
making semiconductors, capacitors, printed circuit boards and
other components. " To keep ourselves viable we will continue
with restructuring without pause," the division's chief Toshiaki
Kobayashi said at an investor relations event last month.
Tsuga's reforms will not mean ditching the founder's
business blueprint. Reverence to the former bicycle repairman
who fashioned Panasonic is on display at a replica of his first
factory in Osaka, its entrance a copy of the gate to his
childhood home. Inside is a recreation of his workshop where he
crouched on reed mats making extension plugs.
"Some things you have to change and some things you
mustn't," said appliance chief Takami. The morning rituals
expected in Japan are unsuitable for workers overseas, he
agreed. "We must, nonetheless, retain the business philosophy of
our founder. It's a common understanding that all our global
employees should have."
