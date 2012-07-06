* Morgan Stanley lowers its target price on Indian auto maker
Tata Motors to 240 rupees from 291 rupees and
maintains its "equal-weight" rating on the stock.
* Investment bank says Tata's Jaguar Land Rover's product cycle
is entering a "slow phase," while India's medium and heavy
commercial vehicle cycle is "weak", and the environment for
luxury cars is becoming "more competitive."
* Morgan Stanley adds that although volumes are "holding up
well" in the key China market, its survey shows the "underlying
trend in terms of discounts, inventory, and customer traffic is
deteriorating."
* Tata Motors shares last up 0.9 percent at 242.15 rupees.
