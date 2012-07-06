* Standard Chartered upgrades its short-term rating for the Indian rupee to "neutral" from "underweight", and revises its end-September forecast to 56 from previous forecast of 57.50, adding the cross has "likely" hit the high for the year. * StanChart cites India's authorities' steps to promote capital inflows and s more benign global environment in a report dated Thursday. * The bank says too early to upgrade rupee to "overweight", says currency in REER terms is only 3 percent below the average of the past decade and cites risks from growth and current account deficits. Maintains end-2012 target at 55.50. * The bank also adjusts forecasts for the benchmark 10-year bond yield to 8.50 percent by end-September versus previous 8 percent forecast. * Standard Chartered expects banking system liquidity to remain within the RBI's comfort zone, and thus says bond purchases via open market operations "may not be required". * Bank adds "high likelihood" that fiscal deficit will widen to 5.5 percent of GDP from current government target of 5.1 percent, implying additional borrowing of 400 billion rupees. (Madhura.Karnik@thomsonreuters.com/Madhura.Karnik.thomsonreuter .com@reuters.net)