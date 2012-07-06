* USD/INR rises to 55.45/46 from its previous close of 54.94/95, tracking weaker risk currencies after monetary easing from China, the euro zone and Britain signalled a growing level of alarm about the global economy. * The euro languished at five-week lows against the greenback and at record troughs versus commodity currencies. * Traders will now await the U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT for further direction. Consensus forecasts is for 90,000 jobs to have been added. * India's main BSE stock index trading down 0.3 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)