* J.P.Morgan maintains Indian Hotels at "neutral" with
a September 2012 target price of 77 rupees but highlights the
hotel chain operator will benefit from a weaker rupee.
* A weaker rupee would make tariffs in U.S. dollar terms cheaper
for foreign tourists, and help pricing power on a rupee basis
for the operator of Taj hotels and resorts worldwide, J.P.Morgan
says in a report dated on Thursday.
* Tourists accounts for 60 percent of the demand in luxury
hotels in India, J.P.Morgan estimates.
* J.P.Morgan adds current valuations of enterprise value/room of
10 rupees per room are "attractive and significantly below
replacement costs."
* However, J.P.Morgan says it would need to see more improvement
in the domestic economy and a turnaround at The Pierre, Indian
Hotel's flagship luxury hotel in New York, before looking to
upgrade the stock.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)