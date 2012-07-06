* J.P.Morgan maintains Indian Hotels at "neutral" with a September 2012 target price of 77 rupees but highlights the hotel chain operator will benefit from a weaker rupee. * A weaker rupee would make tariffs in U.S. dollar terms cheaper for foreign tourists, and help pricing power on a rupee basis for the operator of Taj hotels and resorts worldwide, J.P.Morgan says in a report dated on Thursday. * Tourists accounts for 60 percent of the demand in luxury hotels in India, J.P.Morgan estimates. * J.P.Morgan adds current valuations of enterprise value/room of 10 rupees per room are "attractive and significantly below replacement costs." * However, J.P.Morgan says it would need to see more improvement in the domestic economy and a turnaround at The Pierre, Indian Hotel's flagship luxury hotel in New York, before looking to upgrade the stock. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)