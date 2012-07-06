* Private REIT to start with 13 bln yen in cash

* GSAM expects REIT's assets to grow to 300 bln yen

* GSAM's Japan assets are about 10 pct of global total

(Adds background)

By Junko Fujita and Chikafumi Hodo

TOKYO, July 6 Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has secured three properties in Tokyo for 25 billion yen ($313 million) as its asset management unit prepares to set up a private real estate investment trust (REIT), Shigeki Kiritani, the president of Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), told Reuters.

The private REIT will be the first set up by a foreign financial institution in Japan when it is launched next month, starting with 13 billion yen ($162.6 million) in cash, equivalent to about half the combined value of the three properties, Kiritani said in an interview.

It aims eventually to increase its assets to about 300 billion yen and to generate a yield around 4 to 5 percent, he added.

Several big Japanese property companies have also launched private REITs, which are less influenced by the volatile stock market than publicly listed REITs but offer an alternative for investors unhappy with low Japanese government bond yields. The key 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC is languishing at 0.8 percent.

The Tokyo property market is expected to improve over the next few years and rents are rising as the office vacancy rate comes down, reflecting a recent slowdown in construction and tenant preferences for newer buildings.

Japanese developers Mitsubishi Estate (8802.T) and Nomura Real Estate Holdings 3231. have set up private REITs and Kiritani expected more asset management firms to follow suit.

Kiritani said his company was banking on the new private REIT being seen as an attractive alternative for Japanese institutional investors heavily weighted in JGBs.

"It will be a so-called core investment fund, which would buy properties that generate steady cash flows. This strategy would match Japanese institutional investors' desire for long-term stable yields," he said.

Until about 10 years ago, the U.S. bank's real estate investments in Japan focused on buying and turning around distressed assets, under Kiritani's direction.

Like a number of other foreign investors, it also used highly leveraged loans to boost its return on investment.

Kiritani said GSAM's assets under management in Japan account for about 10 percent of its global total, which its website put at $714.60 billion as of March.

($1 = 79.9500 Japanese yen)

(Additional reporting by Michiko Iwasaki; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com)(+813-6441-1840, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GOLDMANSACHS JAPAN/PROPERTY

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.