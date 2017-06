* Shares in Indian movie producer and distributor Eros International Media Ltd gains 3.2 percent after announcing a licensing deal with television channel COLORS Viacom 18, a joint venture between TV18 and Viacom. * The deal amount was not disclosed. It would allow COLORS Viacom 18 exclusive access to Eros' new and forthcoming releases, as well as films in its library. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)