* The liquidity deficit in the banking system has narrowed sharply to around 450-500 billion rupees ($8.1-$9.0 billion) from over a trillion rupees a week ago, traders say. * Month-end government spending towards salaries, a fall of the currency in circulation, and the release of oil subsidies are some of the factors contributing to the easing cash supply, traders add. * India government released 140 billion rupees to state-run oil retailers to pay for oil subsidies since the end of June. * Higher limits on export refinance by banks from the Reserve Bank of India also helped to reduce repo borrowings to 115.30 billion rupees on Friday from about 1 trillion rupees last week. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.dchoudhury.r uters.com@reuters.net)