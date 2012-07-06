* India's main BSE index is flat, while the 50-shares NSE index loses 0.1 percent, tracking weakness in other Asian markets after monetary easing in China, the euro zone and Britain spark worries about global growth. * Global investors now gear up for the U.S. monthly employment data at 1230 GMT, with consensus forecasts for an increase of 90,000 jobs. * Software service exporters fall. Infosys is down 1.1 percent, also pressured ahead of its earnings results on July 12. * However, ITC advances 1.1 percent, heading for a second day of gains, benefitting as a defensive play. * Traders also cite monsoon worries after the shortfall in rains has widened to nearly 50 percent of the typical average in the past week. * Weak monsoon could raise fears of inflation given the impact on agricultural output. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)