* India's main BSE index is flat, while the 50-shares
NSE index loses 0.1 percent, tracking weakness in other
Asian markets after monetary easing in China, the euro zone and
Britain spark worries about global growth.
* Global investors now gear up for the U.S. monthly employment
data at 1230 GMT, with consensus forecasts for an increase of
90,000 jobs.
* Software service exporters fall. Infosys is down 1.1
percent, also pressured ahead of its earnings results on July
12.
* However, ITC advances 1.1 percent, heading for a
second day of gains, benefitting as a defensive play.
* Traders also cite monsoon worries after the shortfall in rains
has widened to nearly 50 percent of the typical average in the
past week.
* Weak monsoon could raise fears of inflation given the impact
on agricultural output.
