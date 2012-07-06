* India interest rate swaps fall, with 1-year OIS down 3 basis points at 7.73 percent, its lowest in more than a week, while the 5-year rate falls 3 bps to 7.17 percent. * Traders say the liquidity situation is showing sharp improvements with repo borrowing dropping to a new nine-month low of 115.30 billion rupees on Friday, below Thursday's levels. * Recent fall in repo borrowings reflects increased government spending, an improvement in foreign inflows due to the bond debt auction, and expectations for increased policy reforms, says A.K. Capital in a note. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)