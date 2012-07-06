* India's federal bond auction sees aggressive cutoffs, especially in the new 14-year paper, says traders. * The Reserve Bank of India sets yield cutoff on the new paper at 8.33 percent, lower than 8.37 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. * Traders say a large corporate house was aggressively buying at the auction. * Federal bonds, however, largely unmoved after cutoffs, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.16 percent, while the most-traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond falls 1 bp to 8.38 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)