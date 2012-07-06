July 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on friday.

Borrower Aduno Holding AG

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 17, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 75bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date July 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, ZKB & Raiffeisen

Listing Six

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes The issue size will total 250 million Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0189228817

