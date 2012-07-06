(Corrects headline inflation date to July 16 in third bullet point) * The Indian rupee is expected to consolidate further and head towards 55.70-56.00 per dollar next week, while bond yields are expected to hold in a range ahead of the factory output and inflation data due later in the week. * Traders say Monday will be primarily marked by the reaction to the U.S. jobs data due out at 1230 GMT on Friday, with the performance of the euro key. * The government is scheduled to release May factory output and June headline inflation numbers on Thursday and July 16 r e spectively. * The data may have a more muted impact given widespread expectations the RBI will keep interest rates on hold on July 31, though it could influence expectations for future decisions. * The 10-year benchmark bond is expected to hold in a 8.15 to 8.25 percent band next week with the focus also on domestic debt supplies. * Traders said they do not expect open market operations, due to the sharp easing in banking system liquidity. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/madhura.karnik@thomsonreuters.co )