(Corrects inflation data date to July 16 in 4th bullet point) * India kicks off a new earnings reporting season, with India's top two software services exporters, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, announcing their April-June results on Thursday. * Traders widely expect Infosys to cut its revenue guidance, given recent reports that global companies are cutting their IT spending. * Any news on government reforms such as on diesel prices or FDI in retail are also on traders' radar screens. * On the data front, the government is scheduled to release factory output and headline inflation numbers on Thursday and July 16, respectively, though impact may be more muted given expectations the RBI will keep policy on hold on July 31. * Global risk factors will be key, especially U.S. markets reaction to monthly jobs data due out at 1230 GMT. * India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.5 percent for the week ended on July 6, marking its fifth consecutive weekly gain. The broader NSE index rose 0.7 percent for the same week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)