* India kicks off a new earnings reporting season, with India's
top two software services exporters, Tata Consultancy Services
and Infosys, announcing their April-June
results on Thursday.
* Traders widely expect Infosys to cut its revenue guidance,
given recent reports that global companies are cutting their IT
spending.
* Any news on government reforms such as on diesel prices or FDI
in retail are also on traders' radar screens.
* On the data front, the government is scheduled to release
factory output and headline inflation numbers on Thursday and
July 16, respectively, though impact may be more muted given
expectations the RBI will keep policy on hold on July 31.
* Global risk factors will be key, especially U.S. markets
reaction to monthly jobs data due out at 1230 GMT.
* India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.5 percent for the
week ended on July 6, marking its fifth consecutive weekly gain.
The broader NSE index rose 0.7 percent for the same
week.
