July 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Eurofactor's EUR2.5bn
guaranteed certificate of deposit (CD) programme a Short-term rating of 'F1+'.
Fitch has also affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Eurofactor's Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and Support Rating. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this comment.
The rating of Eurofactor's guaranteed CD programme is aligned with Credit
Agricole Leasing and Factoring's (CAL&F) Short-term IDR based on Fitch's belief
that CAL&F ('A+'/Negative/'F1+'), which fully owns Eurofactor, will support debt
issued under the programme, if required. Fitch's expectation of support for the
programme reflects Eurofactor's ownership by, full integration with and
strategic role as the factoring arm of CA. This likelihood is further evidenced
at the issue level by the guarantee provided.
Fitch notes that CAL&F has provided a guarantee for payment in full of the
principal and interests, if any, on the CD programme; this guarantee is
expressed to be irrevocable and unconditional, under French law. Ratings for the
programme would be sensitive to changes in the Short-term IDR of CAL&F and CA as
well as changes in the strategic importance of Eurofactor to the rest of the
group.
CAL&F's IDRs are equalised with those of its ultimate parent, Credit Agricole
(CA, 'A+'/Negative/'F1+'). Thus, the Short-term IDR of CAL&F would be expected
to move in tandem with that of CA, unless CAL&F's strategic importance to, or
integration with, CA weakens, which Fitch views as unlikely.
Eurofactor's Long- and Short-term IDRs are also equalised with those of ultimate
parent, CA, in light of its ownership by, full integration with and strategic
role as the factoring arm of CA. Fitch has withdrawn Eurofactor's issuer ratings
as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's
coverage.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+' with Negative Outlook and withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '1' and withdrawn
Short-term debt rating: affirmed at 'F1+' and withdrawn
Guaranteed Short-term debt rating: assigned at 'F1+'
