July 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Eurofactor's EUR2.5bn guaranteed certificate of deposit (CD) programme a Short-term rating of 'F1+'. Fitch has also affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Eurofactor's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Support Rating. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The rating of Eurofactor's guaranteed CD programme is aligned with Credit Agricole Leasing and Factoring's (CAL&F) Short-term IDR based on Fitch's belief that CAL&F ('A+'/Negative/'F1+'), which fully owns Eurofactor, will support debt issued under the programme, if required. Fitch's expectation of support for the programme reflects Eurofactor's ownership by, full integration with and strategic role as the factoring arm of CA. This likelihood is further evidenced at the issue level by the guarantee provided.

Fitch notes that CAL&F has provided a guarantee for payment in full of the principal and interests, if any, on the CD programme; this guarantee is expressed to be irrevocable and unconditional, under French law. Ratings for the programme would be sensitive to changes in the Short-term IDR of CAL&F and CA as well as changes in the strategic importance of Eurofactor to the rest of the group.

CAL&F's IDRs are equalised with those of its ultimate parent, Credit Agricole (CA, 'A+'/Negative/'F1+'). Thus, the Short-term IDR of CAL&F would be expected to move in tandem with that of CA, unless CAL&F's strategic importance to, or integration with, CA weakens, which Fitch views as unlikely.

Eurofactor's Long- and Short-term IDRs are also equalised with those of ultimate parent, CA, in light of its ownership by, full integration with and strategic role as the factoring arm of CA. Fitch has withdrawn Eurofactor's issuer ratings as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+' with Negative Outlook and withdrawn

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' and withdrawn

Support Rating: affirmed at '1' and withdrawn

Short-term debt rating: affirmed at 'F1+' and withdrawn

Guaranteed Short-term debt rating: assigned at 'F1+'

