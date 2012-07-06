* Barclays, Baird, FBN cut price target

July 6 Hard disk maker Seagate Technology Plc's (STX.O) shares fell 3 percent on Friday after its lowered outlook fueled concerns that the PC market was slowing at a faster pace than previously anticipated.

Seagate on Thursday said its fourth-quarter revenue may have missed its prior forecast due to lower shipments, worsened by a quality issue at one of its suppliers. [ID:nL3E8I54A1]

At least three brokerages slashed their price target on the stock following the warning.

Barclays cut its price target on the stock to $26 from $32, saying Seagate's shipments in the notebook and desktop segments were impacted by competition from Western Digital Corp (WDC.O) and Toshiba Corp (6502.T) even as PC sales slow down.

PC sales have been tepid for most of last year. But volumes registered a surprise 1.9 percent growth in the first quarter of this year, according to Gartner. The increase was, however, much lower than the explosive growth in sales of tablets, which have been eating into the PC market.

"Our channel checks indicate that inventory has also increased, especially since late March when Dell, Hewlett-Packard, and other PC OEMs have had more than enough inventory of hard disk drives following the panic-like reaction following the (Thailand) floods," said FBN analyst Shebly Seyrafi, who cut his target price to $30 from $40.

Baird analyst Jayson Noland downgraded Seagate a notch to "neutral," blaming the free-fall in hard drive prices as supply returned to normal levels after the Thai floods.

"our HDD retail price checks have indicated double-digit average selling prices declines from the mid-May time period."

The company's shares were down more than 3 percent at $24.22 in pre-market trade on Friday on the Nasdaq.

