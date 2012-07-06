BRIEF-GTCR announces acquisition of Greatcall
* GTCR says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Greatcall Inc Source text for Eikon:
July 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Munchener Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date July 13, 2015
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.69
Spread 63 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000MHB2093
* Hamilton Lane Inc says final closing of Hamilton Lane Secondary Fund IV, L.P.