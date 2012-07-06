UPDATE 1-India's 10-yr bond rallies on less hawkish central bank
* Bank shares hit record high; RBI lowers key bond lever (Adds quote, details, background)
BANGALORE (Reuters) Jul 06 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3102/3172 3092/3161 MEDIUM 30 3211/3301 3210/3291
MUMBAI, June 7 GDF International will sell its entire 10 percent stake in India's Petronet LNG Ltd in block trades on Thursday for up to $512 million, according to a deal term sheet.