BEIJING, July 6 Nissan Motor aims to
more than double its Infiniti dealer outlets in China in four
years, a senior executive said on Friday, as it moves to raise
its profile in the country's luxury car market.
Nissan plans to have 140-150 dealer outlets in China by
2016, up from 60 currently, Allen Lu, General Manager of
Nissan's Infiniti business unit in China told reporters in
Beijing.
"We will be building mostly full-service dealerships in
smaller cities but will open some small outlets in major cities
like Beijing," Lu said.
The No 2 Japanese automaker, which has been importing
Infiniti to China so far, sold about 19,000 of the upscale cars
in country in the last fiscal year that ended in March, a
fraction of the more than 300,000 cars Audi AG
delivered in the whole of 2011.
To help reach its mid-term target to sell 500,000 Infiniti
cars globally by 2016, Nissan will start making Infinitis at a
$315 million plant in China from 2014, a move that would put it
on a more level playing field with its German rival which have
been making cars in China for years.
On Friday, Nissan opened what it called an Infiniti
"flagship plus store" in Beijing, the first of its kind
globally, where there is an area reserved to showcase the latest
Infiniti concept cars.
Three similar stores will be open for business in Shanghai,
Guangzhou and Chengdu within the year, Lu added.
Since late last year, some luxury brands, including
Mercedes-Benz, have been cutting prices to push up
their volume amid a market slowdown
Lu said Infiniti would not participate the price war.
"Under the current circumstances, we need to maintain a
stable price and volume. In other words, I'd rather be giving up
some volume than blindly pursuing more market share," he said.
