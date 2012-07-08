SYDNEY, July 8 Australia's Lend Lease
said it had secured A$2 billion funding for the first two
commercial towers at its flagship waterfront Barangaroo South
project, with A$1 billion committed by Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board.
Other investors include the Lend Lease managed Australian
Prime Property Fund Commercial (APPF Commercial) and two APPF
Commercial investors, which have committed a combined A$500
million, Lend Lease said.
Lend Lease, a property developer, will also invest up to 25
percent, or A$500 million, in the first two towers and its
commitment will be funded from existing group cash, capital
recycling and debt facilities.
"Our original bid assessment assumed only one commercial
tower to be delivered in the first phase of the project, so we
are very pleased to have secured leasing pre-commitments and
funding for two towers," Steven McCann, Lend Lease's group CEO,
said in a statement issued on Saturday.
He also said that investors have expressed interest in
investing further equity in the third tower.
The announcement comes as Westpac Banking Corp has
entered into an agreement for a lease to take about 70 percent
of the commercial floor space in the first tower, and accounting
firm KPMG and Lend Lease will together occupy 75 percent of the
second tower.
Lend Lease this month said its year to June 2012 operational
profit after tax was expected at A$485 million to A$505 million
($491 million to $518 million), beating market expectations for
a fall, as it exits non-core businesses and moves away from
lower-yield property assets.
The company also said the estimates did not include any
profits from the Barangaroo South project.
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has been
actively investing in Australia. As of March 2012, CPPIB's real
estate portfolio totalled C$17.1 billion ($17.4 billion) of
which about C$1.7 billion was invested in Australia.
