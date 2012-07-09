* USD/INR likely to extend gains for a fourth straight session tracking risk aversion on tepid U.S. jobs data, euro weakness; pair last Friday local trade at 55.42/43. * USD/INR 1-month NDF trading at 55.71 versus 56.24-29 NY close. * Euro plumbed a two-year low versus the greenback early on Monday, while high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar nursed losses with markets still smarting after tepid U.S. jobs growth dealt a blow to risk sentiment late last week. * Asian stocks in red with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index down 0.9 percent; Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.4 percent. * Traders will also watch for RBI intervention after rumoured RBI dollar selling around 55.62 levels on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)