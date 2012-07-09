* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.4
percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
fell 0.9 percent.
* Asian shares slumped on Monday after sluggish U.S. jobs data
deepened worries about slowing global economic growth, and
reinforced risk aversion ahead of China inflation figures and a
meeting aimed at defining steps to shore up Europe's banks.
* Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers
of stocks worth 5.7 billion rupees on Friday, when the benchmark
BSE index fell 0.1 percent, snapping three sessions of
mild gains.
* Apart from global cues, traders eyeing news flow on
government's stance on key reforms like fast tracking
infrastructure projects and FDI in India's aviation and retail
sectors.
