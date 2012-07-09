* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.4 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.9 percent. * Asian shares slumped on Monday after sluggish U.S. jobs data deepened worries about slowing global economic growth, and reinforced risk aversion ahead of China inflation figures and a meeting aimed at defining steps to shore up Europe's banks. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 5.7 billion rupees on Friday, when the benchmark BSE index fell 0.1 percent, snapping three sessions of mild gains. * Apart from global cues, traders eyeing news flow on government's stance on key reforms like fast tracking infrastructure projects and FDI in India's aviation and retail sectors. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)