* The benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.13 percent, tracking a risk-off sentiment globally following the weak U.S. jobs data on Friday. * Falls in the rupee in the previous session sparked a surprise intervention from the RBI. The local currency weakens further, down to 55.84/86 from its 55.42/43 close. * RBI has not announced bond purchases via open market operations for the previous two weeks, during a period in which liquidity conditions have improved. * The benchmark paper is seen holding in the range of 8.12 to 8.17 percent, dealers said. * India's benchmark BSE stock index falls 0.4 percent.