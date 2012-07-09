* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.3 percent, while the NSE index declines 0.4 percent, tracking weaker Asian shares after U.S. jobs data on Friday disappointed, while China's inflation data on Monday showed falling demand for goods. * Earnings will be in focus this week. Housing Development Finance Corp falls 1.3 percent ahead of its earnings results on Wednesday. * Tata Consulting Services rises 1.1 percent while Infosys gains 0.4 percent ahead of its earnings results on Thursday. Both stocks had fallen more than 2 percent last week on worries about the global economy. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)