* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.3 percent, while
the NSE index declines 0.4 percent, tracking weaker
Asian shares after U.S. jobs data on Friday disappointed, while
China's inflation data on Monday showed falling demand for
goods.
* Earnings will be in focus this week. Housing Development
Finance Corp falls 1.3 percent ahead of its earnings
results on Wednesday.
* Tata Consulting Services rises 1.1 percent while
Infosys gains 0.4 percent ahead of its earnings
results on Thursday. Both stocks had fallen more than 2 percent
last week on worries about the global economy.
