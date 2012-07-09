* Shares in TVS Motor Co Ltd gains 6.7 percent after business newspaper Mint reports the two-wheeler maker is in talks with German auto maker BMW AG's unit, BMW Motorrad, to source technological know-how to develop high-end motorcycles. link.reuters.com/jyf39s * "It is correct that we are in talks with BMW," Mint quoted TVS chairman Venu Srinivasan as saying in an interview on Sunday. "We are looking at a technical contract. I will not be able to share any further detail at this moment." (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)