* Shares in TVS Motor Co Ltd gains 6.7 percent after
business newspaper Mint reports the two-wheeler maker is in
talks with German auto maker BMW AG's unit, BMW Motorrad, to
source technological know-how to develop high-end motorcycles.
* "It is correct that we are in talks with BMW," Mint quoted TVS
chairman Venu Srinivasan as saying in an interview on Sunday.
"We are looking at a technical contract. I will not be able to
share any further detail at this moment."
