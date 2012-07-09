* Barclays says divergent trends in India make trend investing difficult, and investors should stay low on beta, but add some of the stocks that could benefit from policy initiatives. * The brokerage says "while growth, inflation and politics continue to flash red, valuations, earnings momentum and some policy measures have now turned favourable." * Barclays sees NSE's 50-share index or Nifty as rangebound between 5,050 and 6,100 level for the next 12 months * The brokerage's portfolio positioning has a defensive bias with 'overweight' on IT, healthcare, telecom, building materials and select infra stocks. * Barclays is 'underweight' on Indian financial and utility stocks, while being market weight on metals and mining. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)