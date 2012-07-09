* Barclays says divergent trends in India make trend investing
difficult, and investors should stay low on beta, but add some
of the stocks that could benefit from policy initiatives.
* The brokerage says "while growth, inflation and politics
continue to flash red, valuations, earnings momentum and some
policy measures have now turned favourable."
* Barclays sees NSE's 50-share index or Nifty as
rangebound between 5,050 and 6,100 level for the next 12 months
* The brokerage's portfolio positioning has a defensive bias
with 'overweight' on IT, healthcare, telecom, building materials
and select infra stocks.
* Barclays is 'underweight' on Indian financial and utility
stocks, while being market weight on metals and mining.
