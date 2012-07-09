* HSBC starts coverage on Apollo Hospitals with "over
weight" and Fortis Healtcare with "neutral" rating.
* India is substantially under-invested in healthcare with 17
percent of the world's population but only 6 percent of the
beds, says report.
* "Meager public healthcare spending in India presents a big
investment opportunity for private players," it says.
* Says strong growth in hospital business, increasing
contribution from pharmacy and adequate funding for expansion,
bodes well for Apollo Hospitals.
* However, sees near-term earnings for Fortis remaining under
pressure given its high interest burden after overseas
expansion. While its growth in India is strong, HSBC sees stress
in its international prospects.
* Shares in Apllo Hospital up 0.2 percent, Fortis down 1.6
percent.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)