* HSBC starts coverage on Apollo Hospitals with "over weight" and Fortis Healtcare with "neutral" rating. * India is substantially under-invested in healthcare with 17 percent of the world's population but only 6 percent of the beds, says report. * "Meager public healthcare spending in India presents a big investment opportunity for private players," it says. * Says strong growth in hospital business, increasing contribution from pharmacy and adequate funding for expansion, bodes well for Apollo Hospitals. * However, sees near-term earnings for Fortis remaining under pressure given its high interest burden after overseas expansion. While its growth in India is strong, HSBC sees stress in its international prospects. * Shares in Apllo Hospital up 0.2 percent, Fortis down 1.6 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)