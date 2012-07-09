* India's benchmark five-year overnight-indexed swap rate down 1 basis point to 7.14 percent while the 1-year OIS up 1 bp at 7.74 percent. * Traders say risk-off sentiment globally and expectations of higher inflation prints going ahead was causing the short-end of the curve to stay firm while the long-end saw some easing on hopes policy would be gradually eased further. * Traders are also keenly watching the domestic liquidity situation for direction. Banks' borrowings from the RBI at the repo auction increased to 396.15 billion rupees from 115.30 billion rupees on Friday, but still stayed well within the comfort zone of the central bank. * The recent fall in repo borrowings reflects increased government spending via subsidy payments, an improvement in foreign inflows due to the bond debt auctions and banks' borrowing from the RBI for export credit refinance, traders and analysts say. * OIS rates are expected to be ranged ahead of the factory output data on Thursday and inflation on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)