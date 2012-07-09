* India's BSE index extends fall to 0.8 percent, while
the 50-shares NSE index loses 0.9 percent, tracking
falls in Asian and European indexes which fell on growth
concerns in China and the United States.
* The MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
down 1.72 percent.
* The Indian rupee also fell to an over one-week low on Monday,
dragged by weakness in the euro after U.S. jobs data showed
tepid growth.
* A shortfall in India's monsoon rains has widened to nearly 50
percent of average, and a deficient monsoon could prolong the
current policy inaction and delay stalled economic reforms.
* Corporate earnings will in focus this week. HDFC Corp
down 1.66 percent ahead of earnings due Wednesday.
* HDFC Bank down 2.1 percent while ICICI Bank
loses 0.45 percent.
