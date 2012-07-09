* India's BSE index extends fall to 0.8 percent, while the 50-shares NSE index loses 0.9 percent, tracking falls in Asian and European indexes which fell on growth concerns in China and the United States. * The MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan down 1.72 percent. * The Indian rupee also fell to an over one-week low on Monday, dragged by weakness in the euro after U.S. jobs data showed tepid growth. * A shortfall in India's monsoon rains has widened to nearly 50 percent of average, and a deficient monsoon could prolong the current policy inaction and delay stalled economic reforms. * Corporate earnings will in focus this week. HDFC Corp down 1.66 percent ahead of earnings due Wednesday. * HDFC Bank down 2.1 percent while ICICI Bank loses 0.45 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)