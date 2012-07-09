* The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.14 percent tracking the risk-off sentiment globally following the U.S. jobs report and ahead of the meeting of the eurozone financial leaders later in the day. * Traders say they expect the 10-year bond to hold in a 8.12-8.15 pct band in the rest of the session. * The factory output data on Thursday and inflation on July 16 would be the next key triggers to watch out for. * Domestic shares also extended fall to trade down 0.8 percent on the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)