The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 16 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 6 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ --Sci Mumbai, Monday --WAN HAI 507, Monday --HAMMONIA PACIFICUM, Monday --MAERSK KIMI, Sunday --STADT ROSTOCK, Sunday --RIO BLANCO, Sunday --SWARNA GANGA, Sunday --CHEM LYRA, Sunday --EMERALD, Monday --CONCORD, Sunday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- --Captain kattlemann, Sunday --Ts nagoya, Sunday --As carinthia, Sunday --CMA CGM VERDI, Sunday --APL DENVER, Sunday --Nyk maria, Saturday --AL NOOF, Saturday --Champion star, Saturday --EAST SIBERIAN SEA, Sunday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Sci Mumbai 9/07 10/07 Containers 2) Wan hai 507 9/07 10/07 Containers 3) HAMMONIA PACIFICUM 9/07 9/07 Containers 4) MAERSK KIMI 8/07 9/07 Containers 5) STADT ROSTOCK 8/07 9/07 Containers 6) RIO BLANCO 8/07 9/07 Containers 7) SWARNA GANGA 8/07 9/07 CRUDE OIL 8) CHEM LYRA 8/07 9/07 Containers 9) EMERALD 9/07 9/07 BR.BULK 10) CONCORD 8/07 9/07 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) ER CANBERRA 8/07 Containers 2) HYUNDAI ADVANCE 8/07 Containers 3) HONOUR 8/07 Containers 4) CS CHRISTINE 8/07 Containers 5) FLANDERS TENACITY 7/07 LPG 6) HIGHBURY PARK 7/07 PH.ACID NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL