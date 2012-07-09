July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg Foerderbank
Guarantor Land of Baden Wurttemberg
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date July 12, 2017
Coupon 1.05 pct
Issue price 99.99
Reoffer price 99.99
Yield 1.05 pct
Payment Date July 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg Foerderbank
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1C9ZN2
