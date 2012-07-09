* Indian cash rates falls to 8.00/8.05 percent versus 8.20/30 percent close on Friday at the beginning of the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. * Cash rate had risen in late trade on Friday due to last-minute funding needs. * Repo bids rise to 396.15 billion rupees from 115.30 rupees on Friday, but still well within RBI's comfort zone of 500-600 billion rupees deficit. * Barclays Capital expects the call rate to fall below the repo rate, perhaps this week, given improving liquidity conditions. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 150.13 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.16 percent. Volumes in the CBLO market were at 428.72 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)