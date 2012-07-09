* Barclays Capital sticks to its call to receive India 1-year OIS call as it expects RBI to cut rates on July 31 versus consensus for the central bank to keep rates on hold. * However, Barclays Capital says inflationary risks from a weak monsoon may keep curve flat even if rates fall. * Bank suggests offsetting negative carry in front-end receivers by receiving INR OIS but paying in markets where rate cycles are different. * Specifically BarCap suggests receiving 2-year OIS against paying 6-month South Korean won IRS spread at a spread of 400 bps. * BarCap adds it expects call rate to fall below the repo rate, perhaps this week, given liquidity has returned "on a semi-permanent" basis as shown by the decline of the currency in circulation. * Bank says it expects call fixing to fall 15-40 bps below the repo rate on average for the next two to three months. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)