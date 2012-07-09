* USD/INR off highs, slipping to 55.89/90 versus its previous close of 55.42/43 after rising to as high as 56.07, the highest since June 29. * Dealers say some custodian banks are seen selling on behalf of foreign institutional investors. * Euro steadies after earlier hitting a two-year low against the dollar early on Monday, looking vulnerable ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers that will flesh out plans agreed earlier by leaders at a summit late last month. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)