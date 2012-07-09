Bangalore, Jul 09 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 51000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 40000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 41260 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 38000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 33750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 75000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 33000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 27500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 18000 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 10000 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 31500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 7400 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 8800 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 37000 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14800 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 24000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 650 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 275 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 86 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 158 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 37500 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 15500 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 4800 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 1030 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 1060 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 995 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 1020 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1290 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1240 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1265 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 118500 2. Rapeseed Oil 82300 3. Sunflower Oil 68500 4. Kardi Oil 91000 5. Linseed Oil 79000 6. Sesame Oil 82000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 69700 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 69000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 55300 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 62400 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 70500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 57500 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 70000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 82500 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 71800 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil NQ 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 75000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 70500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 75000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 125000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 870 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 910 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 55500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1120 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified